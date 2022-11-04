The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to Bezos and Amazon leaders asking the company to either remove the documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, and the 2015 book the film is based on from its platform, or add an explanation about issues with the content.

Irving, 30, was suspended without pay by the Nets for at least the next five games on Thursday after repeatedly refusing to apologize for a since-deleted tweet he shared with an Amazon link to the documentary on Oct. 29. The team said the suspension would last until Irving satisfied a “series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Shortly after news of the discipline broke, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt announced the organization would not accept a $500K donation Irving intended to send along with an additional $500K donation from the Nets.

Irving maintained his stance on the decision on numerous occasions, including in a brief press conference Thursday afternoon, before eventually issuing an apology on Instagram hours after receiving the suspension. Irving is also expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver next week.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. … I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”

