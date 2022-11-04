The Nets released a statement on Thursday announcing that Kyrie Irving will be suspended "for no less than five games" without pay after he did not publicly apologize for his recent promotion of an antisemitic book and film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, on social media.

In the team’s statement, the Nets expressed their feelings about Irving declining to apologize for his actions while speaking to the media earlier on Thursday.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” the statement read. “This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

Irving was asked Thursday if he knew the pain the link to the documentary caused people. He didn’t directly apologize for any pain he caused.

“I didn’t mean to cause any harm,” Irving said. “I’m not the one who made the documentary.

“Some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community, for sure. Some points made in there that were unfortunate.”

Once again, he just accepted responsibility for his post.

“I take my responsibility for posting that,” Irving said. “Some things that were questionable in there, untrue. Like I said in the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage, I don’t believe everything that everybody posts. It’s a documentary.”

He also didn’t directly acknowledge that he is not antisemitic.

“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” Irving said.

Irving is suspended until he completes “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

The Nets’ announcement comes just one day after the team released a joint statement with Irving. In his quote, Irving accepted responsibility for how the post impacted others but declined to apologize.

Irving and the Nets are both expected to donate $500,000 to causes and organizations that work to fight hate speech.

The Nets and owner Joe Tsai condemned hate speech Saturday, a day after Irving made the post.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also denounced Irving’s endorsement of the documentary Thursday after Irving didn’t apologize for his actions. Silver said he intends to meet with the Nets guard next week.

