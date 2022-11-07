Some “strong voices” have urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to not hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein’s sources. Several reports have indicated that after Brooklyn and former coach Steve Nash parted ways Tuesday that the Nets quickly made Udoka their top target.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for “violations of team policies” after a report surfaced about his alleged involvement in an “improper” relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. If a potential deal were to be done, the Celtics would not look for compensation should the Nets hire Udoka, per reports.

Brooklyn is 2–1 under interim coach Jacque Vaughn and 4–6 overall. Immediately after Nash’s departure, ESPN reported that Nets were expected to inquire about not only Udoka, but former Jazz coach Quin Snyder as well.

Udoka was an assistant on Nash’s staff for one year during the 2020–21 season before he was hired by the Celtics in June 2021.

