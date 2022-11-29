The NBA reportedly sidelined referee Tony Brothers for one game after he called Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a “b---h-ass motherf---er” during Dallas’s game against the Raptors on Nov. 4.

Brothers is one of the league’s most senior referees, having been officiating since the 1994–95 season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the NBA did not announce the decision to sit Brothers because it was not a formal suspension.

Dinwiddie discussed Brothers’s remark in the postgame news conference following the Mavericks’ 111–110 victory over the Raptors. The Mavericks’ guard had been assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of the game.

After Brothers blew his whistle for the foul, Dinwiddie pleaded his case, saying “that wasn’t a f---ing take foul.” Then, according to Dinwiddie, one of his teammates told him that 29-year referee called him a “b---h-ass motherf---er.”

Dinwiddie also told reporters that he potentially used a curse word but that it was not meant in a disrespectful way. He wanted Brothers to make the comment to his face.

“Everybody’s a competitor out there,” Dinwiddie said. “I understand it’s the heat of the moment. I’ve definitely said swear words, but like if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, ‘Hey, I’m right here.’

“But because obviously [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can’t necessarily ask for that address, so I’m just taking my fair stance and saying, ‘Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.’ That’s all I want.”

Dinwiddie also said that Brothers misunderstood his clapping as a means of disrespect.

“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap," Dinwiddie said. “He thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs are supposed to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, but it was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I'm sorry first and foremost.

“And secondarily I would like to say, not only would I like my [fine] money back, but I would like to not be called a b---h-ass motherf---er to my teammates.”

Brothers has yet to address the comment involving Dinwiddie. This season, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Mavericks.