Trae Young Says He Can’t ‘Celebrate S--- Anymore’ After NBA’s Fine

The Hawks' buzzer-beater victory over the Bulls on Sunday night was thrilling, but it came at a cost for Trae Young. The NBA fined Young $25,000 on Monday for throwing the basketball into the stands after the game.

The Hawks beat the Bulls, 123–122, thanks to rookie A.J. Griffin’s last-second floater. The victory was huge for Atlanta, as the team snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

In celebration, Young grabbed the ball once it fell through the hoop and immediately launched it into the stands.

Young responded to the fine on Twitter, expressing his disappointment that the league would fine him in a celebration.

“Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that,” he tweeted. “Can’t celebrate s--- anymore.”

The NBA has been consistent in fining players who toss the balls into the stands, as the league fined Celtics forward Grant Williams $20,000 for a similar act Saturday. However, it doesn’t seem like this particular regulation is popular with one of the league’s young stars.