Carmelo Anthony Says He Has Limited Control Over NBA Future

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned a quarter of the way into the NBA season, and while he awaits for a new opportunity, he isn’t in a rush to get back into the league. The star free agent told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he is letting the process play out, and he is in a good spot being patient.

“I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control,” he said. “So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that.”

Anthony has produced a 19-year NBA career, and established himself as one of the stars of the league. Over the last few seasons, he has had to transition to a role as a bench player, something that he found success with in recent seasons.

Last season as a bench player for the Lakers, Anthony played in 69 games and averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

While Anthony waits, he said he is enjoying being a full-time father for the first time in his life. Anthony’s son, Kiyan, is a four-star high school basketball recruit who already received an offer from Syracuse, his father’s alma mater.

“I get to watch my kids, get to watch my son play, train him, be around him, come to his games,” he said. “These are the things for a long time I didn’t have a chance to do, so now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.”