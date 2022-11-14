Kiyan Anthony, the son of former Syracuse legend and NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, has received a scholarship offer from the Orange, he shared on his personal Twitter account over the weekend.

The 6’3” shooting guard is a Class of 2025 recruit who is a four-star prospect out of Christ The King Regional in Middle Village, N.Y.

The scholarship offer from Syracuse hits close to home given his dad’s legendary college basketball career at the school. Carmelo played just one season for the Orange in 2002–03, playing in 35 games while averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on 45.3% shooting from the floor.

Anthony led the Orange to an NCAA title that season and was a consensus first-team All-American. In just one season with the Orange, Anthony became one of the most decorated basketball players in the school’s history.

Kiyan would have big shoes to fill if he were to attend Syracuse, but it is quite early in his recruitment given that he’s only a high school sophomore. Regardless, the offer given by Jim Boeheim provides Kiyan the opportunity to play for the same coach as his father should Boeheim continue coaching for at least the next few seasons.

