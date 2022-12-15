A day after being forced out of a 125–119 loss to the Pacers with a shoulder injury, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received a diagnosis for an injury that will keep him out for multiple weeks.

Curry has reportedly sustained a labral injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That timeline would keep him out a minimum seven games, with the earliest possible return coming on Dec. 30 against the Trail Blazers.

The team released a statement calling Curry’s injury a “left shoulder subluxation,” and did not provide any details on a possible return or re-evaluation.

Curry left during the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup while attempting to steal the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith. The Warriors star appeared to be trying to knock the ball down out of Smith’s hands, but then Smith went up for a shot that forced Curry’s arm in the opposite direction.

Curry ended up with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes before his exit. Despite the big performance, Golden State took the loss, falling to 14–15 on the season.

For the year, Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4% on three-point attempts.