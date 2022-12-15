Warriors’ Stephen Curry Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Pacers

Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the team’s game against the Pacers on Wednesday night with a shoulder injury and shortly afterward was declared out for the remainder of the game.

Coach Steve Kerr announced after the game that Curry will get an MRI done on his left shoulder on Thursday.

Curry was hurt while attempting to steal the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith with 2:04 left in the third quarter. The Warriors star appeared to be trying to knock the ball down out of Smith’s hands, but then Smith went up for a shot that forced Curry’s arm in the opposite direction.

Curry then reached for his left shoulder and doubled over in apparent pain before being taken to the sideline. During the Warriors’ subsequent timeout, Curry went the locker room for further evaluation.

Curry recorded 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes before suffering the injury. The guard was the top scorer for the Warriors despite missing the entire fourth quarter.

The Warriors outscored the Pacers 33–19 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as Indiana won, 125–119. The Warriors dropped to 14–15 on the season.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary since Curry broke the record for all-time three pointers.