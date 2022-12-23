Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors About Hawks Star

On Thursday, a Chris Haynes report named Trae Young as a potential NBA superstar who could request a trade in the near future. In response to the report, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor asked why Young would want out and “Which teams would really want Trae?”

However, Young’s closest advisor is calling out the report, and the culture of how the media covers these reports in the NBA. On Twitter, Ray Young—Trae’s father—responded to O’Connor by criticizing how NBA players are constantly criticized.

“This is what sucks about pro ball these days,” he said. “Although I like Kevin’s stuff, now there’ll be articles on Trae like this…just because ‘rival execs’ believe something! Trae doesn’t talk to other teams. He’s busy trying to win in Atlanta. Will this ever end?”

The Hawks are in the midst of a disappointing seasons, currently sitting at 16–16 despite adding DeJounte Murray during the offseason and having aspirations that the team could make a run in the East. They are still in the playoff picture, but need to turn things around to reach expectations.

Young has had his issues with the organization this year, having already gotten into an argument with head coach Nate McMillan earlier this month. However, the fifth-year point guard signed a massive extension in 2021, tying him to Atlanta through 2027.