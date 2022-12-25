Mavericks Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day

Without question, Dirk Nowitzki is best player in Mavericks history, and on Sunday, the legendary forward got the gift of a lifetime. Before Dallas squared off with the Lakers for a Christmas Day matchup, the organization unveiled Nowitzki’s statue outside of American Airlines Center.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban counted down from three, and then the statue of Nowitzki shooting his signature fadeaway jumper with his leg kicking out was revealed. The statue is different from the original model showed a year ago, with their just being a singular basketball instead of three—showing the progression of the shot from his high-arcing jumper.

At the bottom of the statue it reads, “Loyalty never fades away,” and Nowitzki pointed out, “It’s 21 letters for my 21 years years here,” per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Nowitzki spent his whole NBA career in Dallas, where he won an MVP, an NBA championship and was selected to 14 All-Star Games. With his No. 41 jersey already in the rafters, all that is left for Nowitzki is a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s a nominee for the Hall’s class of 2023.