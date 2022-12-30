The Lakers superstar turns 38 today. Here are intriguing facts to know about his life and career.

LeBron James is 38-years-old and has spent over half of his life in the NBA. I don’t think I have to tell you that isn’t normal. LeBron’s legacy and longevity are unparalleled so we thought we’d share 38 reasons why in celebration of his birthday.

We know he is currently chasing Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring crown, but James already has more points scored than Michael Jordan, and more assists than Kareem’s old teammate Magic Johnson! He has won both a scoring title and an assists title. LeBron is the oldest player ever to average 30 points per game in a season. LeBron was the youngest player ever to average 30 points per game in a season. His current average is far and away the most ever scored by a player in their 20th season. He already has more 30 point games in year 20 than all other players before him combined. LeBron is also already the all-time leader in NBA playoffs points scored. James happens to have the most playoff wins in history as well. He’s hit more playoff game winners than anyone. Not to mention he has played more postseason minutes than anyone. And has the most playoff steals. He made his first NBA Finals appearance at 22-years old and his most recent one at almost 36. He’s the only player to win Finals MVP with three different teams. He was part of the only 3-1 to comeback in NBA Finals history, against a 73-win team! In that series he became the first player to lead both teams in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. He’s also the only player in league history to be in the top 100 in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers made. James has the top scoring average in Game 7’s. He’s totaled 34.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in eight career Game 7’s. He has the best record of any player in closeout games. He has never missed a playoff game. He has scored at least 10 points in well over 1,000 consecutive games, easily an NBA record. He’s the only player ever to record at least 10,000 points, rebounds and assists. He’s averaged at least 25 points per game every season since his rookie year, another record. His All-Star and All-NBA appearances are old enough to vote (18 each) He has the record for most All-NBA first team appearances. He’s the all-time leading All-Star scorer. He’s scored more points on Christmas than anyone. He has two Olympic gold medals. He’s one of two NBA players ever to star in a Space Jam movie. He started his own school. He was the first ever active NBA player to become a billionaire. He loves Taco Tuesday. He was a first-team All-State wide receiver in high school. He was on the cover of SI at 17. ESPN aired a St. Vincent St. Mary’s game in 2002, the network’s first-ever high school broadcast. His sons Bryce and Bronny both are signed to NIL deals. He has almost 200 million followers between Instagram and Twitter. He’s the all-time leader in Value Over Replacement Player.

It was once said it’s good to be The King. But in this case it might need to be flipped. The King is good. Check that, great. Happy birthday to the GOAT! (Cue the argument.)