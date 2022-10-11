LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news.

The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.

LeBron wrote, “The Legacy Continues On!! Congrats Young King!!”

A Nike athlete since arriving to the NBA in 2003, James has forged quite the legacy of his own both on and off the floor en route to becoming one of the greatest of all time. And, as the Lakers superstar gears up for his 20th NBA season, there’s likely nothing that will keep him from maintaining a watchful eye on Bronny as he finishes his high school at L.A.-based powerhouse Sierra Canyon School.

The senior guard has already garnered waves of attention and interest from basketball fans waiting to see where his career takes off. Currently, James is being recruited by a number of college basketball programs, including Memphis and Ohio State.

