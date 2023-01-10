Warriors PG Stephen Curry to Return, Start vs. Suns, per Report

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the Suns, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reports. Golden State is planning on starting Curry for the game, but the team is unclear what his minutes restriction will be.

Curry has missed the last 11 games with a shoulder injury he suffered in a game vs. Indiana in December. The injury was diagnosed as a “left shoulder subluxation,” and the team didn’t initially give a timeline on Curry’s return. However, general manager Bob Myers did admit last week that Curry was a week away from returning.

Without Curry, Golden State went 6–5, which included a five-game win streak in that span. The Warriors currently sit at 20–20, which has landed them in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

On the season, Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 50% from the field and 43.4% from three–point range on the year.

Watch the Warriors with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.