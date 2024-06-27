What Time is the Second Round of the 2024 NBA Draft?
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is in the books, which means there's a decent chance you only just learned that the second round is taking place on a separate day entirely. That's right— for the first time in the event's history, the NBA draft is a two-day event. The first round was on Wednesday, June 26; the second round is on Thursday, June 27.
As it is the first time around with this setup, the scheduling is not something the audience is used to. Here we aim to answer the most pressing questions about Day 2 of the NBA draft. Like, say, when it actually starts.
The second round of the 2024 NBA draft will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27.
It is unclear why the start time is so early in comparison to the 8 p.m. ET start time for the first round. However, what is clear is that the second round should take far less time overall.
The first round of the draft took well over three hours on Wednesday evening. There were 30 picks and teams had five minutes on the draft clock. Conversely, the second round only has 28 picks (the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns had their second-rounders taken away due to tampering violations) and teams only have two minutes on the clock.
Where is the Second Round of the Draft?
The first round was held at Barclays Center. The second has a bit less of a glamorous setting. Thursday's round of the draft will be held at ESPN's studios in the Seaport district of New York City.
What Channel is the Draft on Today?
Unlike Wednesday, the second round is only being broadcast in one place. Thursday's event can only be viewed on ESPN or any of the ESPN streaming services. Previously, the whole draft was broadcast on both ESPN and ABC.
That's all you need to know to enjoy the festivities later this afternoon.