Jamal Murray Not Suspended for Throwing Heat Pad Onto Court in Game 2
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not be suspended by the NBA for throwing a heat pad and a towel onto the court while on the bench during Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
Although he won't miss any game action during the Western Conference semifinals, Murray didn't get off scot-free. The 27-year-old will be hit with a substantial fine of $100,000 for "throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play," according to a statement from the league.
Murray was on the bench with just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter of Monday night's game, when he was seen throwing the heating pad onto the court while play was live. The pad and towel landed next to the foot of Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a layup on the play, and was removed moments later by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Officials did not stop play, and Murray did not receive a technical foul.
The Nuggets, already trailing 2–0 in the series, have managed to avoid what would've been a significant blow had Murray been suspended. Instead, he'll be available for Game 3 on Friday, which tips off from the Target Center at 9:30 p.m. ET.
In two games against the Timberwolves during the second round, Murray is averaging just 12.5 points and shooting 28.1% from the field.