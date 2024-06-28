2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg Headlines Talented Upcoming Class
With the 2024 NBA draft officially in the books, attention in the scouting world can shift to ’25. The ’25 draft class looks like a much stronger one on paper than the ’24 one, though plenty can change in a year’s time. Several of the top names in ’25 have been on the professional radar for a long time, with NBA scouts more connected than ever to the grassroots game and plenty of evaluation settings across the globe to see these big names.
Here’s an early look at 10 names to know in the 2025 class, headlined by incoming Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg.
Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils
Flagg is one of the most interesting prospects to hit college basketball in a long time, possessing a unique skill set that allows him to impact nearly every possession of the game. He’s capable of operating as a point forward of sorts offensively, a gifted playmaker for others whose three-point shot continues to improve. Defensively, he’s an elite weakside rim protector with quick enough feet to switch onto smaller players. He enters the 2025 cycle as the favorite to go No. 1 overall next June and should make a massive impact on Duke and the college game as a whole in what will almost assuredly be his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Airious “Ace” Bailey, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Bailey and Dylan Harper are teaming up at Rutgers for an unprecedented talent injection into Steve Pikiell’s program. Bailey’s pro ceiling seems higher than Harper’s and perhaps higher than any player in this class. At 6’9”, Bailey shows flashes of becoming an elite shotmaker, and he’s one of the most dynamic athletes in the class to go with it. There are some questions about Bailey’s consistency, but if he puts things together at Rutgers, he may be the only player with the chance of usurping Flagg’s stranglehold on the top spot in 2025.
Nolan Traore, Saint-Quentin (France)
Traore’s stock has been on the rise in recent months, buoyed by star showings at the Nike Hoop Summit in April and Adidas Next Gen Tournament in May. I saw Traore at the Basketball Without Borders camp in February and was highly impressed with his command of the game at the point guard position. Traore has great size, is a skilled operator in ball screens and has shown the ability to shoot off the dribble. We’ll see if his rapid upward trajectory continues at Saint-Quentin and he establishes himself as yet another elite prospect that calls France home.
Khaman Maluach, Duke Blue Devils
Over 7 feet tall with a hawking 7’6” wingspan, Maluach’s physical tools are extraordinarily rare. He has a chance to be a game-changing defender at the NBA level thanks to his mobility, shot-blocking instincts and impressive switchability for a prospect of his size. One of the crown jewels of the NBA Academy Africa program, the South Sudanese big man still has plenty of untapped upside given he’s still relatively new to organized basketball. Maluach has even shown flashes of shooting potential, which could elevate him into the top pick conversation if it becomes a consistent part of his game at Duke.
Egor Demin, BYU Cougars
European players who in previous years would have never considered college basketball are now headed to the collegiate ranks in droves thanks to the influx of money available by way of NIL deals. The face of that movement in 2024 is Demin, a potential top choice in the ’25 draft class who left Real Madrid for BYU and new coach Kevin Young. Big wing playmakers like Demin who can play in pick-and-roll are hard to find, and Young, a former NBA assistant with the Phoenix Suns, will have the chance to build the BYU offense around Demin’s skill level and versatility in his first year on the job.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor Bears
Edgecombe's speed and explosiveness popped off the page when watching him at New York high school powerhouse Long Island Lutheran this season. While still improving as a shot creator, Edgecombe’s first step and long strides allow him to get to the rim at ease and makes him a menace in transition. Scott Drew’s track record with guards at Baylor is superb, and Edgecombe enters a very favorable context surrounded by veterans Jeremy Roach, Norchad Omier and Jayden Nunn.
Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid (Spain)
Gonzalez’s home for 2024–25 remains unknown, but he’s perhaps the most well-regarded player in the ’25 draft class who won’t play college basketball next season. A versatile wing who has been productive every step of the way, Gonzalez’s work rate and competitiveness has always popped on film and he’s starting to become more consistent as an outside threat.
Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Harper has plenty of basketball pedigree, with his father, Ron Sr., a five-time NBA champion and his brother, Ron Jr., a Rutgers star who spent time in the Toronto Raptors organization. Keeping Dylan Harper in-state over blue blood interest was a massive win for Pikiell and Rutgers, with Harper likely to step into a jumbo playmaking role on a Rutgers team that will be closely monitored by NBA personnel all season. A big showing in the McDonald’s All-American Game (22 points, six rebounds, five assists) is a good indicator of the type of numbers Harper could put up if things break right for him at Rutgers.
Liam McNeeley, UConn Huskies
Flagg’s teammate at Montverde Academy in Florida, McNeeley could follow in the footsteps of Jordan Hawkins, Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan as lottery picks out of UConn. He may not have the scoring upside of other top picks in this draft class, but he’s a complete player with the size, shooting ability and defensive chops to be a valuable piece from the day he steps into the NBA. He’s perhaps the best three-point shooter in the class, is a very good perimeter defender and always seems to make the right play. His high IQ and positional versatility should be a perfect fit in UConn’s offensive scheme.
Tre Johnson, Texas Longhorns
Johnson’s upside is immense as a 6’6” combo guard with the ability to make plays in ball screens and make tough shots off the bounce. While he needs more seasoning as a decision-maker and to improve his finishing around the rim, Johnson’s archetype is a highly valuable one in the NBA and he should get every opportunity to showcase his talents playing for Rodney Terry at Texas. A big season in the loaded SEC could vault Johnson close to the top of big boards next spring.
10 more names to know
- Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois Fighting Illini)
- Will Riley (Illinois Fighting Illini)
- Ian Jackson (North Carolina Tar Heels)
- Drake Powell (North Carolina Tar Heels)
- Jalil Bethea (Miami Hurricanes)
- Derrion Reid (Alabama Crimson Tide)
- Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina Gamecocks)
- Alex Karaban (UConn Huskies)
- Michael Ruzic (Joventut Badalona)
- Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm)