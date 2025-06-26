SI

Utah Jazz Plan to Keep Ace Bailey After Bold Decision to Draft Rutgers Star

Ryan Phillips

Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.
Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are planning to keep Ace Bailey.

The franchise selected the Rutgers star with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft after a bizarre draft process where he refused to work out for teams. Bailey even cancelled a planned workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The explosive shot-maker was one of the most talented players in the draft, but turned off some in NBA circles with the way he handled himself before the draft. He tried to steer his way to the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans or Brooklyn Nets, and the Jazz knew they were not on his list of preferred destinations. They drafted him anyway.

Now the Jazz say they plan to keep Bailey despite not being one of the spots he preferred to play for. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports the team has no plans to move its newest player.

This is a bold move from the Jazz's new president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge. It's a roll of the dice that could turn into a huge win if Bailey buys in.

As a freshman at Rutgers during the 2024-25 season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

