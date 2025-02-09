76ers' Joel Embiid Believes He'll Need Surgery to Recover From Nagging Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers have suffered through a brutal season so far despite sky-high expectations coming into the campaign. Sitting at 20–32 just before the All-Star break, the Sixers' primary problem has been the injury bug— especially in regard to the team's "Big 3" of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Sunday afternoon's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks marked just the 12th game of the entire season the trio had suited up for together.
And things don't seem to be on the verge of getting better, either. ESPN's Lisa Salters reported on Sunday's broadcast that Embiid believes he needs another knee surgery and a lengthy recovery period for his current knee injury to fully heal. The MVP big man hurt his meniscus around this time last year and was clearly still battling it when he suited up for the playoffs in April. He's missed numerous games this season with the left knee injury management designation.
"I asked Joel Embiid how that left knee feels and he gave a really long pause and just said 'It is what it is,'" Salters reported on-air. "He said to still be talking about it and dealing with it almost a full year after when the injury first occurred, he said it's been frustrating and the most difficult thing he's ever had to go through in his career. He said he wishes he could play in every game but his body just isn't allowing him to do that right now, that when the knee swells up there's nothing he can really do about it.
"Sixers GM Daryl Morey this week said the organization is hopeful that there will come a time where the knee isn't an issue anymore. Embiid said he believes that will be the case, but he said he believes it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period, something he didn't have after the initial injury last February."
This is notable news because the Sixers have not given any indication Embiid would need surgery to fix this issue. It would be the fourth lower-body surgery of the superstar center's career.
Embiid is averaging 24.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 15 games played this year.