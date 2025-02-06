Joel Embiid Misses Very First Game After Saying He Wanted to Play Every Game
The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-101 on Wednesday night. The Sixers were shorthanded because Josh Richardson and Lindy Waters III were both part of the deal that sent an indefinitely suspended Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Some players learned about the move on the bench during the game, which is probably where Joel Embiid was when he heard the news since he did not play for Philadelphia.
It was the 36th game that Embiid has missed this season, which we should be used to by now, but it's worth noting today because 24 hours before Embiid sat out for "left knee injury management" he looked really good as he had a 29 point triple-double in a win against the Dallas Mavericks. And after that game he said that his goal for the rest of the season was to be available and play every game.
He sat out the very next game.
In a cruel twist for Sixers fans, Paul George returned last night and did not exactly light it up. George, who missed the previous five games, finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting to go along with one rebound, two assists and three steals.
Had Embiid played the second night of the back-to-back for the Sixers he and George would have played their 14th game together out of Philadelphia's first 50 games of the year. Instead they still haven't crossed paths on the court in over a month and Philadelphia remains in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers' next game is Friday night on ESPN against the Detroit Pistons. Can't wait to find out who is in the lineup.