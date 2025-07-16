Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Dishes Thoughts on Philly's WNBA Team
NBA Summer League isn’t the only basketball taking place out in Nevada this past week. With the WNBA in season, the Las Vegas Aces have managed to host some out-of-town basketball fans during a busy week. Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey was recently in attendance for a matchup.
The star guard not only praised the Aces after watching them, but made it clear that he can’t wait for his playing city to soon have a team to root for.
“I had fun [at the Aces game], good basketball over there,” Maxey told reporters. “I can’t wait for Philly to get a team, it will be great.”
It was known for quite some time that the Sixers’ managing group, HBSE, put a bid on a WNBA expansion. They had a lot of competition in the battle to bring new teams to the WNBA.
Recently, the league announced that three new teams will make their way to the league after the debut of the Toronto-based club. The final rollout from this batch of new teams will be Philadelphia in 2030.
“Philadelphia is a city with unmatched passion, rich basketball tradition, and an unwavering love for its teams,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “It’s only fitting that this iconic sports town is finally home to a WNBA franchise. From neighborhood courts to historic college arenas, basketball runs deep in Philly — and we’re proud to bring the W to a city that’s ready to embrace it. We’re grateful for Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts, and the entire ownership group for their leadership and investment in growing the game and elevating women’s sports in this incredible community.”
Before the Philly team begins, the WNBA will add a Cleveland-based team, followed by an organization based in Detroit. By the time Philly debuts, the league will be set at 18 teams.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move