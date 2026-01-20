WNBA's Angel Reese Joins Season 2 Cast of Popular Netflix Drama

The Venn diagram of Chicago Sky fans and The Hunting Wives viewers is one big circle now that Sky forward and WNBA star Angel Reese has joined the cast of the popular Netflix drama for its second season.

"Bayou Barbie ➡️ Chi Barbie ➡️ Trainer Barbie," the streamer and Reese wrote in an announcement post on Instagram on Tuesday. "Angel Reese will co-star in The Hunting Wives Season 2!"

Though no exact details on Reese's character were given, a press release does confirm her character's name is actually "Trainer Barbie," which also serves as a perfect play on the forward's nicknames.

The first season of the Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring drama series premiered on Netflix over the summer, and to great success—even Reese was posting about it.

"[Not gonna lie] The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch," the Sky star wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 4. When creator Rebecca Cutter then replied to thank Reese for watching, the forward told Cutter to "just let me know if you need me for season 2." How's that for calling your shot?

Reese made her first foray into Hollywood when she starred as a WNBA player in the political thriller, A House of Dynamite, released in theaters on Oct. 10 and now streaming on Netflix.

"I want to get an acting coach," she told People at the film's New York Film Festival premiere in September. "I was talking to Common—he's overseas right now shooting season 2 ofSilo—and he was telling me, 'You got to hire an acting coach.'"

"So I'm going to hire [one]," she continued. "I model already, so it's like adding to the résumé. I'm young right now, so I'm going to do it while I'm young."

Reese was also recently announced as the voice of a character in the upcoming animated sports film "Goat," out Feb. 13. The animal-led basketball tale counts NBA great Stephen Curry among its producers.

Although Hunting Wives Season 2 is still without a release date (or at least one we could glean from the aforementioned press release), there is a logline floating around for those who can't bear to wait: "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Sounds juicy. And like the perfect use of Reese's offseason.

The Hunting Wives is based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated