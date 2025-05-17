Here's the Play Aaron Gordon Injured His Hamstring, Jeopardizing Availability for Game 7
Denver Nuggets postseason hero Aaron Gordon is in jeopardy of missing Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday after he injured his hamstring late in Game 6.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Gordon's status is in doubt for Game 7 after he was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. As the Nuggets kept their season alive in Game 6, he exited the game late in the fourth quarter after he grabbed his hamstring.
He grabbed for his left hamstring after Thunder big man Chet Holmgren poked the ball away from Gordon, causing Alex Caruso to dive for the loose ball. Gordon walked away from the play limping, then grabbed the back of his left leg before he left the game shortly thereafter. You can watch the full sequence below:
Gordon is in the midst of an outstanding postseason, notably hitting two game-winning shots for the Nuggets, including a clutch three at the buzzer that gave Denver Game 1 after an incredible comeback. In their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, he defeated the odds with a buzzer-beating dunk—the first game-winning dunk at the horn in NBA history.
He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point range thus far through the playoffs. The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that Gordon will be listed as questionable for Denver ahead of Game 7, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Oklahoma City.