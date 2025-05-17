SI

Here's the Play Aaron Gordon Injured His Hamstring, Jeopardizing Availability for Game 7

The Nuggets play the Thunder for a trip to the Western Conference finals Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Denver Nuggets forward Gordon controls the ball under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Wallace in the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets forward Gordon controls the ball under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Wallace in the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets postseason hero Aaron Gordon is in jeopardy of missing Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday after he injured his hamstring late in Game 6.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Gordon's status is in doubt for Game 7 after he was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. As the Nuggets kept their season alive in Game 6, he exited the game late in the fourth quarter after he grabbed his hamstring.

He grabbed for his left hamstring after Thunder big man Chet Holmgren poked the ball away from Gordon, causing Alex Caruso to dive for the loose ball. Gordon walked away from the play limping, then grabbed the back of his left leg before he left the game shortly thereafter. You can watch the full sequence below:

Gordon is in the midst of an outstanding postseason, notably hitting two game-winning shots for the Nuggets, including a clutch three at the buzzer that gave Denver Game 1 after an incredible comeback. In their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, he defeated the odds with a buzzer-beating dunk—the first game-winning dunk at the horn in NBA history.

He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point range thus far through the playoffs. The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that Gordon will be listed as questionable for Denver ahead of Game 7, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Oklahoma City.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA