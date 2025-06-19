Top NBA Draft Prospect Suddenly Cancels Workout With 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are slotted to pick third in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft next week. Their selection is one of much intrigue because the first two picks seem pretty set; the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs appear locked in on Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, respectively, to kick things off. What the Sixers do with their pick is far less certain.
On Wednesday, an extra complication was thrown into the mystery as ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports top prospect Ace Bailey suddenly canceled his workout with the 76ers.
Bailey was reportedly slated to head to Philadelphia on Friday for a meeting with the front office and a private workout. Late on Wednesday night, he bailed.
Bailey is seen as one of the Sixers' top options at No. 3. The Rutgers product shined at times next to Harper in New Brunswick last season and is clearly very talented, but the warts are glaring, especially on the defensive end. Nevertheless his effortless scoring potential makes Bailey a tempting home run swing for NBA front offices.
Why he would not work out for Philly is unclear, but the Sixers are not unique in that regard. Bailey has not visited with any team as part of the pre-draft process; he is the only U.S.-based prospect to do so. The strategy has "perplexed" NBA teams but may not stop the Sixers, as Givony reports the franchise won't rule out selecting Bailey despite his refusal to work out for them.
An odd turn of events with the draft in six days.