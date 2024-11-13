Adam Silver Shares His Pick for Greatest NBA Player of All Time
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has largely avoided controversy during his widely respected tenure leading one of the most popular leagues in American sports.
Silver is a very popular commissioner, but his latest sound byte may put him in some hot water with NBA fans, as he has now entered his pick in the hotly contested debate regarding which NBA player is the greatest of all time.
The debate in recent years, especially since LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship in 2020, has centered around James and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan. When asked recently for his pick, Silver did not hesitate.
"Michael Jordan, and don't tell LeBron I said that," Silver said with a smile.
Once NBA fans enter that debate, there's no turning back. Best of luck to the commissioner.