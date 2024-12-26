Adidas Agreed With LeBron James About NBA's Lack of Special Christmas Uniforms
The NBA Christmas slate was filled with several high-intensity and close-knit battles between some fo the biggest stars in the sport. Despite the quality of games, it felt like something was missing.
Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James expressed his dismay over the fact that Nike didn't create any special NBA Christmas jerseys for the teams playing on the holiday. In years past, the Christmas Day games were accompanied by some unique holiday-themed jerseys that added to the game's atmosphere.
With no special Christmas jerseys prepared for this year, Adidas, the previous jersey provider for the NBA, took to social media to voice a similar sentiment to that of LeBron.
Adidas Basketball reposted an old tweet of theirs from 2015, in which they unveiled that season's crop of NBA Christmas jerseys. Their tweet on Thursday said, "the day was great but better when we had these."
The NBA opted against renewing its contract with Adidas that expired after the 2016-17 season. Nike took over as the league's uniform supplier ahead of the 2017-18 season and opted against carrying on the traditional of creating special uniforms for the Christmas Day games.
In his initial comments, LeBron said, "Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a [gift] ! Whomp whomp!"
Whether Nike intends to bring back Christmas Day uniforms remains unclear, though their decision to do away with them in the first place wasn't a popular one among fans or players.