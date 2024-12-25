LeBron James Angry About Christmas Uniforms Before Lakers-Warriors Clash
LeBron James will be spending his Christmas the same way he has throughout most of his NBA career—playing in a primetime game as his Lakers will take on Steph Curry and the Warriors at 8 p.m. ET.
While James is looking forward to another matchup with Curry, he doesn't seem to be happy about something that will be missing from the holiday game—special Christmas uniforms that teams wore for a few years before Nike took over the league's uniform contract in 2017.
James fired off this frustrated tweet hours before tip-off: "Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a [gift] ! Whomp whomp!"
There's nothing like getting a cool gift on Christmas. Now James will have to settle for just getting a win.