NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Participant Drops NSFW Word During In-Game Interview
It's the Friday of NBA All-Star weekend which means the Celebrity Game on ESPN. While TNT focuses on the rising stars later in the evening, fans who paid to see their favorite rookies and second-year players are treated to a game coached by Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds.
Whatever level of celebrity the participants may be, they are all out there to prove they can play.
Enter rapper, singer, and record producer AP Dhillon who scored multiple baskets during the game. Dhillon did an in-game interview with Mark Jones and Richard Jefferson during the second quarter and explained how he wanted to show what he was capable of on the court and got just a little carried away.
"Does this guy even know how to dribble," said Dhillon. "Is he gonna double-dribble? So I'm here to show like yeah, f------—oh, my bad."
Luckily everyone thought this was funny, including Richard Jefferson who joked that Shaquille O'Neal had texted him to say not to apologize. Shaq also dropped a NSFW line during TNT's NBA coverage on Thursday night right before it was announced he had signed a massive new deal with the network.
Not apologizing was definitely the move here.