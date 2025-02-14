Shaq Had 'Inside the NBA' Crew Cackling With F-Bomb Dropped Live on Air
Shaquille O'Neal let it fly Thursday night in San Francisco.
During halftime of a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT, Shaq raced fellow Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley to the video board in the back of the set—as is tradition over the years. But this time was in front of a live audience in the Bay Area ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.
After winning the not-so-highly contested race, Shaq walked back to his seat and intentionally dropped a few curse words.
"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s---, America," Shaq exclaimed into the microphone, making Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson laugh. "We're getting fired anyway, Ernie, f--- it!"
Inside the NBA is in the middle of its final year airing on TNT after the NBA announced broadcasting agreements with ABC/ESPN, NBC and Prime Video in July—leaving TNT Sports in the dark. Although it looked like Inside the NBA was coming to an end, it was announced in November that TNT will license the fan-favorite show to air on ESPN and ABC next season.
Shaq and the crew aren't getting fired after all. But those f-bombs might not fly under the new Disney umbrella next year.