Al Horford Gives Context Behind Amusing Moment With 'Way Too Big' Celtics Ring
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday night received their championship rings before the team's 132-109 victory over the New York Knicks in the season opener at TD Garden. The moment was an emotional one for some on the team, such as guard Jaylen Brown, who felt the emotions of his whole career as he received the ring.
For the likes of veteran big man Al Horford, the moment was more lighthearted. Horford, who was mic'd up by TNT for the Celtics' ring ceremony before the game, amusingly pointed out to his teammates that his ring was too large.
"I got the measurements all wrong," Horford said. "It's like way too big."
But there was a reason for that. After the game, Horford was asked about the moment and he explained that a postseason injury led to the wrong measurements for the ring.
"I was just very surprised by the size of that ring," Horford said with a laugh. "You guys seen the ring? And the thing was that I got it on my ... I dislocated my finger during the playoffs. And it was like super swollen. So when I took the measurements I got it way bigger than it's supposed to be."
"So like right now, I can't even wear it because my finger, the swelling came down on it. And it's just huge. So I just kept talking to KP [Kristaps Porzingis] and the guys, like, 'Man, this thing is just enormous.'"
"I just kept looking at the size of the ring and the detail on it. They really did a great job with it."
Horford and the Celtics picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night, tying the NBA record with 29 made threes en route to the blowout win.