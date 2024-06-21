Jaylen Brown’s T-Shirt for Celtics' Parade Seems to Be Shot at Stephen A. Smith
Boston Celtics star and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown exited his car in preparation of the team's championship parade in the city of Boston on Friday, and picked quite the T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.
Brown's shirt, which read "State Your Source" in bold white print, was in reference to a response that the Celtics star gave ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after Smith reported that Brown had a "I am better than you attitude" that harmed his marketability.
"I wanted to read y'all what an NBA source just sent me," Smith said on ESPN's First Take last month. "He said, 'Jaylen Brown, it's not so much that he's underrated, it's that he's just not liked because of his I-am-better-than-you attitude. He knows it. It's the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be.' That's what an NBA source just sent me."
Upon seeing the video, Brown posted, "State your source," on X (formerly Twitter), clearly showing his displeasure for Smith's reporting.
Brown and the Celtics received plenty of criticism, much of it unwarranted, throughout their dominant playoff run. As they celebrate their championship on Friday, Brown hasn't forgotten what Smith and many others said about the team en route to capturing the franchise's 18th NBA title.