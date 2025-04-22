SI

All-Time Record for Teams Who Fall Behind 2–0 in NBA Playoff Series

Nate Cunningham

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Every second matters in the NBA playoffs. There isn't a single play that isn't of the utmost importance.

That's because losing a game is a tall order to overcome. And losing two of them is practically impossible to battle back from.

Just how big of a deal is it when a team takes a 2–0 lead, or just as importantly, when a team falls behind 0-2? Let's take a look and break it down.

Overall Success Rate of Teams Down 0–2

A team that goes up 2–0 in the playoffs goes on to win its series 92.6% of the time. That's about as much of a certainty in professional sports as you can get.

When down 0–2, teams are just 34–425.

But it's worth noting that there's increased parity in the NBA today. While the occurrence is still exceptionally rare, 22 of the 34 comeback series victories have taken place since 2000.

The Lakers battled back from an 0–2 deficit against the Warriors in 1969, which marked the first time a team came back from such a deficit in a best-of-seven series. Interestingly enough, the Celtics would go down 0–2 against the Lakers in the Finals that year, only to bounce back and win.

Over the next 31 years, it would happen just 10 more times.

A record four teams came back from 0–2 deficits in 2021. It also marked the first time one team overcame two 0–2 deficits in the same playoffs, with two teams pulling it off.

The Clippers came back to defeat the Mavericks in seven games in the first round, then battled back in the semifinals against the Jazz to win in six games.

Over on the Eastern Conference, the Bucks came back from 0–2 deficits in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and the NBA Finals en route to a title.

Has a Team Overcome an 0–2 Deficit in the NBA Finals?

Throughout NBA history, five teams have managed to stay the course and complete a stunning upset in the NBA Finals after trailing 0–2.

Winner

Opponent

Year

Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns

2021

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

2016

Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks

2006

Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers

1977

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

1969

Milwaukee Bucks (2021): Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks battled back against the Suns to win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1971.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016): What many pundits consider to be the most impressive Finals of all-time, LeBron James led the Cavs against the 73-win Warriors. Not only did King James lead Cleveland back from an 0–2 deficit, but also a 3–1 deficit. It marked Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.

Miami Heat (2006): Before the 'Big Three' era of Miami basketball, the franchise had Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O'Neal leading the way to a comeback victory over the Mavs in the Finals. This performance was D-Wade's coming out party as one of the best players in the world as he averaged nearly 35 points per game.

Portland Trail Blazers (1977): Bill Walton led the Blazers to the franchise's only NBA championship in 1977, being named Finals MVP.

Boston Celtics (1969): The final championship for the legendary Bill Russell came in spectacular fashion as the Celtics overcame a 0–2 deficit against the rival—and heavily favored—Los Angeles Lakers.

Last 10 Teams to Complete the Comeback

Year

Round

0-2 Team to Comeback

Losing Team

2024

EC Semis

Pacers

Knicks

2023

WC First Round

Warriors

Kings

2022

WC Semis

Mavericks

Suns

2021

NBA Finals

Bucks

Suns

2021

WC Semis

Clippers

Jazz

2021

EC Semis

Bucks

Nets

2021

WC First Round

Clippers

Mavericks

2019

EC Finals

Raptors

Bucks

2018

EC Finals

Cavaliers

Celtics

2017

EC First Round

Celtics

Bulls

