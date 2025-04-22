All-Time Record for Teams Who Fall Behind 2–0 in NBA Playoff Series
Every second matters in the NBA playoffs. There isn't a single play that isn't of the utmost importance.
That's because losing a game is a tall order to overcome. And losing two of them is practically impossible to battle back from.
Just how big of a deal is it when a team takes a 2–0 lead, or just as importantly, when a team falls behind 0-2? Let's take a look and break it down.
Overall Success Rate of Teams Down 0–2
A team that goes up 2–0 in the playoffs goes on to win its series 92.6% of the time. That's about as much of a certainty in professional sports as you can get.
When down 0–2, teams are just 34–425.
But it's worth noting that there's increased parity in the NBA today. While the occurrence is still exceptionally rare, 22 of the 34 comeback series victories have taken place since 2000.
The Lakers battled back from an 0–2 deficit against the Warriors in 1969, which marked the first time a team came back from such a deficit in a best-of-seven series. Interestingly enough, the Celtics would go down 0–2 against the Lakers in the Finals that year, only to bounce back and win.
Over the next 31 years, it would happen just 10 more times.
A record four teams came back from 0–2 deficits in 2021. It also marked the first time one team overcame two 0–2 deficits in the same playoffs, with two teams pulling it off.
The Clippers came back to defeat the Mavericks in seven games in the first round, then battled back in the semifinals against the Jazz to win in six games.
Over on the Eastern Conference, the Bucks came back from 0–2 deficits in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and the NBA Finals en route to a title.
Has a Team Overcome an 0–2 Deficit in the NBA Finals?
Throughout NBA history, five teams have managed to stay the course and complete a stunning upset in the NBA Finals after trailing 0–2.
Winner
Opponent
Year
Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns
2021
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors
2016
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
2006
Portland Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers
1977
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
1969
Milwaukee Bucks (2021): Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks battled back against the Suns to win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1971.
Cleveland Cavaliers (2016): What many pundits consider to be the most impressive Finals of all-time, LeBron James led the Cavs against the 73-win Warriors. Not only did King James lead Cleveland back from an 0–2 deficit, but also a 3–1 deficit. It marked Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.
Miami Heat (2006): Before the 'Big Three' era of Miami basketball, the franchise had Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O'Neal leading the way to a comeback victory over the Mavs in the Finals. This performance was D-Wade's coming out party as one of the best players in the world as he averaged nearly 35 points per game.
Portland Trail Blazers (1977): Bill Walton led the Blazers to the franchise's only NBA championship in 1977, being named Finals MVP.
Boston Celtics (1969): The final championship for the legendary Bill Russell came in spectacular fashion as the Celtics overcame a 0–2 deficit against the rival—and heavily favored—Los Angeles Lakers.
Last 10 Teams to Complete the Comeback
Year
Round
0-2 Team to Comeback
Losing Team
2024
EC Semis
Pacers
Knicks
2023
WC First Round
Warriors
Kings
2022
WC Semis
Mavericks
Suns
2021
NBA Finals
Bucks
Suns
2021
WC Semis
Clippers
Jazz
2021
EC Semis
Bucks
Nets
2021
WC First Round
Clippers
Mavericks
2019
EC Finals
Raptors
Bucks
2018
EC Finals
Cavaliers
Celtics
2017
EC First Round
Celtics
Bulls