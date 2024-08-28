Andre Drummond Calls Out ESPN For Omitting His Historic Streak in Angel Reese Graphic
Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond called out ESPN's SportsCenter account on X, formerly Twitter, for its Angel Reese graphic, which omitted his historic rebounding streak.
In a since-deleted post, SportsCenter incorrectly stated that Reese, the Chicago Sky rookie sensation, along with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, were the only two players to record three straight games with 20 or more rebounds in the last 50 years.
Well, Drummond, who accomplished the feat during the 2019-20 season, wasn't going to sit idly by and watch the rebounding injustice play out.
The four-time rebounding champion took to X and pointed out the incorrect post.
And Drummond was even joined by a couple of fans, who came to his defense with pictures of statistical evidence.
Drummond got off to a historic start in 2019-20, pulling down 20 or more rebounds in four straight games from October 30 to November 4. Later that month, Houston Rockets center Clint Capela pulled down 20 or more rebounds in five consecutive games.
Together, they were the first players to accomplish the feat since Wallace did so in 2003. Reese, the Sky's 22-year-old rookie, has already placed her name among the WNBA's greatest rebounders, as she has pulled down 20 or more boards in three straight contests, the first streak of its kind in WNBA history.