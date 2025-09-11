Angel Reese to Miss Final Sky Game of Season With Back Issue
Angel Reese's career with the Chicago Sky could very well be over, as she will miss the team's final regular season game on Thursday night vs. the Liberty. With a 10-33 record, the Sky will not make the playoffs this year.
Reese is missing her second contest in a row because of a back issue. She missed the game before that on Sept. 7 as she was dealt a suspension from the WNBA for acquiring her eighth technical foul of the season. On top of that, the Sky suspended Reese for an additional half after she made “statements detrimental to the team" earlier in the week.
The Sky forward made the critical comments about her team last week in a Chicago Tribune article. Her Chicago teammates didn't appreciate the harsh comments she made, and Reese publicly apologized to the Sky for what she said. It's clear, though, that Reese wants to see some changes made within the organization in order for her to remain with the Sky moving forward. The relationship between her and the organization may be a bit rocky now after her comments.
Reese missed seven games in August due to her ongoing back issue. She still has made a big impact on the Sky when she plays, though. She made WNBA history by notching her 46th double-double a couple weeks ago, now holding the record for the most double-doubles in an WNBA stars first two seasons.
Reese ends the 2025 season with averages of 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the 30 games she was able to play.