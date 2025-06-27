Angel Reese Shouts Out Brother for Signing With NBA Team After Draft
The 2025 NBA draft concluded on Thursday night, and since then, many college stars have signed with NBA teams on two-way contracts, for Summer League or for Exhibit-10 contracts.
One of the latest college players signed to an Exhibit-10 contract was Julian Reese, the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese. The 6'10" big man out of Maryland was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
The Chicago Sky star has always been supportive of her family in basketball, and her brother signing with the Lakers was no different. Reese tweeted a message of support for her brother shortly after the news dropped.
"OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU."
The younger Reese will have to earn a spot on the Lakers roster if he wants to officially make it to the big league. The Lakers could utilize him on their G-League or Summer League teams. He could eventually sign a two-way contract, too.