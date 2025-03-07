Announcer Ian Eagle Went Berserk Over Steph Curry's Latest Unbelievable Three-Pointer
Steph Curry did Steph Curry things Thursday as the Golden State Warriors played the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. At the first-half buzzer, he made one of the most ridiculous three-pointers of his entire career, which is saying something for the NBA's all-time leader in threes.
New Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler bounced the ball to Curry as the clock dwindled in a last-second hope to cut into Brooklyn's lead before the half. From just inside half court, Curry quickly turned around and fired the ball toward the hoop with two defenders in his face.
Somehow, the shot went straight through the net. Because of course it did. It's Steph Curry we're talking about here.
Brooklyn Nets announcer Ian Eagle was quick on his feet with the perfect call of the improbable shot.
"Curry, oh," Eagle said on YES Network just before the ball ripped the net. "Ridiculous! A cheat code! Steph Curry is not human."
Curry and the Warriors are on a roll since they acquired Butler at the trade deadline. Golden State has won nine of their last 11 games as they sit at 34-28 on the season, currently good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Curry has been on fire as of late himself, including a 56-point game against the Magic in Orlando, where he drained 12 threes. He got off to a quick start in Brooklyn too, leaving the Nets without answers no matter the defense.