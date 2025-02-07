Anthony Davis Adorably Made Sure Max Christie Felt Included in Mavs Intro Presser
Center Anthony Davis was officially introduced as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
After a superstar swap with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent guard Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, Davis steps in to join guard Kyrie Irving and the rest of the 2024 Western Conference champions as they look to make another run through the postseason.
While he’s still brand new in Dallas, Davis is already clearly taking a leadership role on the team. At an introductory press conference on Friday, Davis, along with fellow new Mavericks guard Max Christie and forward Caleb Martin, met with the media.
Understandably, the vast majority of the questions asked went to Davis, with Martin chiming in a few times as well. But Davis wasn’t about to let one of his new teammates get ignored.
“Any questions for Max?” Davis asked the assembled media, earning quite a few laughs.
Davis is set to make his Dallas debut on Saturday when the Mavericks host the Houston Rockets.