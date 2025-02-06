When Anthony Davis Is Expected to Make His Mavericks Debut After Luka Dončić Trade
Center Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night in a deal that sent guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis has yet to make his Mavericks debut as he's been dealing with an abdominal muscle strain and hasn't played since Jan. 28.
Davis was supposed to make his Dallas debut on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, but it is now being reported that the Mavericks have moved Davis's first appearance to Saturday night at home vs. the Houston Rockets, NBA reporter Marc Stein said on Thursday.
The 10-time All-Star did make the trip to Boston and was seen working out after the team's shootaround. However, he was still listed questionable for the game.
Dallas needs a good rebound as it is on a three-game losing streak that included a blowout 144–101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Mavericks were down 50–19 after the first quarter, which was the team's lowest deficit in after one quarter of play in their history. Not a great way to start the team's new era without Doncic.
Doncic hasn't made his Lakers debut either as he's been dealing with a calf injury since Christmas Day. He is expected to return next week.
So far this season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Davis and Doncic will face each other and their former teams on Feb. 25 when Los Angeles hosts Dallas.