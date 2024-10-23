Anthony Davis Had Hilarious Reaction to Victory on LeBron James's Milestone Night
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 on Tuesday night to open the new NBA season.
Lakers star Anthony Davis had a monster season debut, scoring 36 points to go along with 16 rebounds and three blocks to pace Los Angeles on both ends.
Davis's performance on the court came on a night where LeBron James once again made history, as he teamed up with his son and teammate Bronny James to become the first father-son duo to appear together in an NBA game.
LeBron James making history while playing for the Lakers is nothing new, and something that Anthony Davis is accustomed to. However, Davis is well aware that the Lakers are known on the internet for losing James's "milestone" games, like in February of 2023 when James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record.
So naturally, when asked about the moment when LeBron and Bronny took the floor together in the second quarter, Davis had an incredible reaction that left the media contingent in laughter.
"This is the first time that we had a LeBron moment that was something huge, and we won. Every other thing we've always lost so it kinda kills the moment, but you know it was a special moment for everybody," Davis said laughing.
The Lakers will look to keep the momentum going in their second game of the season against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.