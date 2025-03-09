Anthony Davis Gets Candid on Processing Shocking Trade From Lakers to Mavericks
A little over a month has passed since the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade rocked nearly the entire NBA world, including Doncic and Davis, who have since moved to their new teams.
Davis left the Lakers after five and a half seasons with the team. As he's moved on from a team that he won the NBA championship and made four All-Star teams with, Davis got honest on how he's focused on his new team to process the trade and "forget the past."
"At the end of the day it's a business, and I understand that," Davis told Dana Larson on MavsTV. "I was just more shocked ‘cause I never knew that man, why would they trade me?” I'm pretty sure on the other side for Luka [Doncic] as well, Both of us probably never thought we’d get traded unless we asked."
"I'm focused on the Mavs," Davis continued. "What helps me is being around the guys, being around the team. That's why when we got traded, I got here me and Max [Christie] and I was like 'we need to get in the building and meet the team.' I knew my family wasn't going to come down here right away. When you're alone, you're in a hotel, you start thinking, so many thoughts and things like that. Being around the team helps speed up the process of forgetting about the past."
Davis has been sidelined for most of his Mavericks' tenure due to a left adductor strain that has already kept him out for almost a month. Before suffering the injury in his first game as a Maverick, Davis appeared ready to embrace his new team, proclaiming "I'm here" during his Dallas debut.
"I know the whole city was down because of the Luka [Doncic] thing," Davis said. "At the same time, I know who I am as a player. I'm top-75 of all time. I just wanted to let the Dallas fans know. I'm here. I got y'all. I'm here now. I know you lost a superstar in Luka but you also gained a superstar in myself."
The Mavericks might not get to see much of Davis this season, depending on when he returns, but Davis seems ready to lead this team once he's able to get back on the court.