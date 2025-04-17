SI

Anthony Davis Had the Perfect Response to Kings Fans During Mavericks' Blowout Win

A helpful tip from the other team.

Kyle Koster

Anthony Davis scored 27 points for the Dallas Mavericks as they survived a trip to Sacramento in the NBA's Play-In tournament Wednesday night, giving general manager Nico Harrison a light reprieve and hope that this can actually all work out in the end. Dallas outscored the Kings 44-19 in the fourth quarter and had an 18-point advantage headed into the final, the type of stress-free elimination game everyone dreams of enjoying.

Considering how bizarre and trying life has gotten for Davis and many others on this team since the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade—and all the chatter they must endure on a daily basis—the victory was sweet. Davis himself spent a portion of the night's final act letting Kings fans know about it.

Along the way the big man offered a helpful suggestion about beating the impending traffic rush.

That really has to be a wonderful feeling. Telling someone whose season is flatlining that they should just go ahead and get ahead of traffic has to be a real rush. There's something about pretending to say something nice that's really not nice at all. Plus Davis gets to sit there imagining the person on the other end of this comment, just completely down in the dumps after dropping big money on tickets to the game, stewing and getting a cramp from pressing down on the brake.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

