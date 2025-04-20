SI

Anthony Davis Sends Honest Message to Mavs Fans After Disappointing End to Season

As the Mavs' wild ride of a season came to a close, AD expressed his appreciation for the fans and his new teammates.

Blake Silverman

Mavericks center Davis speaks to reporters after Dallas' season ended
Mavericks center Davis speaks to reporters after Dallas' season ended / Screengrab via @GrantAfseth on X/Twitter
In this story:

After a tumultuous season ended for the Dallas Mavericks, star big man Anthony Davis reflected on the whirlwind he experienced once he was traded to Dallas midseason in the controversial trade which sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has faced the brunt of the backlash from Dallas fans who still can't fathom Doncic's departure. Davis, the star Dallas received in return for Doncic, was caught up in the fallout of the trade even as the Mavs' fan base only rooted for their new standout big man.

Davis missed a month and a half with an adductor strain following his dominant debut as a Maverick. He returned toward the end of the regular season, playing in eight of Dallas' final 11 games, as they grabbed the last spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Mavs fell just short of the West's final playoff spot, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the last play-in game.

After Dallas' season ended at the hands of the Grizzlies, Davis opened up about the wild ride he's had thus far in Dallas. And he noted his understanding in the disappointment for Mavs fans with Doncic's exit.

“I’m just appreciative,” Davis said after Dallas' final game via The Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, it’s a lot of emotions. I know it’s not directed towards me. The city loved the guy. Get rid of a guy. A new guy comes in, yet they want to embrace you and they’re thankful for you, it still stings. I’m just thankful and appreciative of the city of Dallas and the fans for welcoming me and Max [Christie] to the new situation.”

Davis said he felt welcomed by the fan base and his new teammates and he tried to do everything in his power to get back on the floor toward the end of the season to try to get to the playoffs.

You can watch Davis's full breakdown of the wild situation he was thrown into here:

Even aside from Davis, the Mavs faced a slew of injuries this season, including a season-ending ACL injury to star point guard Kyrie Irving.

With the season officially over, it's time for the Mavs to reset, get healthy and look ahead. Even if the fan base has lost trust in the team's front office and ownership, they can count on Davis to give his all and do right by them.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA