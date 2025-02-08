Anthony Davis Gets Warm Reception From Mavericks Fans Ahead of First Game in Dallas
Dallas Mavericks fans have not been happy since the team traded generational superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The fans have protested the trade outside of the American Airlines Center, with some signs calling for the team to fire general manager Nico Harrison, but they have also not let their fury at the trading of Doncic keep them from supporting their newest star in Davis.
A week after the trade that shocked the NBA world, including both Davis and Doncic, Davis made his debut with the Mavericks. For the Mavericks' first home game since the trade, the crowd gave him massive cheers as he took the court for his debut with the team.
In his initial minutes of action as Maverick, and first game back from an abdominal strain, Davis did not disappoint. Over the first four minutes of the game, Davis stole the show putting up six points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block. After one of those baskets, Davis got fired up and appeared to yell "I'm here" toward the crowd, cementing a new era in Dallas.
Through the first quarter, Davis already came close to a double-double with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while propelling the Mavericks to a 33-20 first quarter lead. Safe to say, his Dallas tenure is already off to a strong start.