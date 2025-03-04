LeBron James Sent Best Wishes to Kyrie Irving After Knee Injury
Kyrie Irving suffered an ugly knee injury on Monday night and LeBron James was quick to react.
Irving's former teammate Luka Doncic reacted to the news, while James chimed in soon after on social media. James took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted "Prayers sent up to Ky" followed by some emojis.
Irvin was injured during the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' matchup with the Sacramento Kings. His left knee appeared to buckle as he drove and gathered to shoot. He did step up and make both free throws he was awarded on the play but then had to be helped to the locker room.
James and Irving were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons from 2014 through 2017. They made three straight NBA finals appearances together, and won the 2016 NBA championship.
James has spoken highly of Irving in the years since they've been teammates. It's not surprising to see him sending well wishes after an injury.