Anthony Davis Says Team-Up With Kyrie Irving Is Seven Years in the Making
Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving finally get to team up.
Davis addressed the media on Tuesday after the shocking trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 10-time All-Star said he's excited about the move, largely because he and Irving have talked about teaming up for years.
"I'm very excited. I mean, me and [Irving] talked about this, I think in 2018, when I asked for a trade from New Orleans," Davis said. "He was in Boston I think at the time and he ended up leaving, going to Brooklyn. But, you know, we've been wanting to play alongside each other for a very long time. And now we've got the opportunity to do so."
Davis is 31, while Irving is 32 and they've charted remarkably similar paths in the NBA. They were each the No. 1 NBA draft picks back in back to back years: Irving in 2011 and Davis in 2012. They have a combined 18 All-Star appearances and both have won a championship alongside LeBron James, Irving in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Davis in 2020 with the Lakers.
They two should form a formidable inside-out duo for as long as they play together.