Anthony Davis Says He’ll Have to Wear Eye Protection for Rest of Career
The majority of teams in the NBA held their media days on Monday, giving basketball fans their first look at their star players as they prepare for the coming season.
One of the most anticipated media days came in Dallas, where the Mavericks would see their new trio of stars—Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg—together for the first time since Flagg was drafted earlier this year.
Beyond the pictures of the trio that will surely have Mavs fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, there was also some news. Davis revealed while speaking with reporters that he would have to wear protective eyewear for the rest of his playing career, as mandated by his doctors.
Davis had surgery in the offseason to repair a detached retina, and while it was successful, it seems that he’ll have to take extra precaution moving forward.
It will be a new look for Davis, but plenty of NBA legends have rocked goggles in their careers, most notably Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon. Davis is just the latest to join their honorable legacy of eye protection.