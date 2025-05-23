Anthony Edwards Made Impressive Timberwolves History Despite Game 2 Loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves were flustered yet again by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, losing 118-103 to go down 2-0. There was one sign of hope, though, and it came from Anthony Edwards. The young star was stifled in Game 1 and held to only 13 shot attempts—which he himself declared unacceptable afterwards—but appeared more comfortable in Game 2. Edwards finished with 32 points on 12-for-26 shooting.
In the process, he made remarkable franchise history.
In the third quarter Edwards officially passed Kevin Garnett as the team's all-time leading playoff scorer. It is a remarkable feat. Edwards now sits atop the franchise leaderboard with 1,065 postseason points (and counting), passing Garnett's 1,049 on Thursday night. Nobody else is going to creep up on Edwards or Garnett anytime soon, either; the third-leading scorer for Minnesota in postseason play is Karl-Anthony Towns, now a New York Knick, with 603.
On the one hand, the Timberwolves were notorious for their lack of postseason success since the organization's inception in 1989. Even the best years of the franchise featuring Garnett in the late '90s and early '00s only featured one Western Conference finals appearance. Edwards has already been part of multiple teams better than the KG-led squads and plays in a much higher-scoring era.
On the other hand, he is 23 years old and just became Minnesota's all-time playoff scoring leader. That's pretty wild! Edwards has more postseason points in five years in a Timberwolves jersey than Garnett did in 12 seasons.
What a franchise star the T-Wolves have. And if they continue on this trajectory alongside the budding superstar, Edwards will have a chokehold on that record for a very long time.