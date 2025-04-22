NBA Fines Anthony Edwards for Lewd Comments Made to Lakers Fans After Win
In the midst of their 117–95 win over LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday night, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could be seen interacting with—and making some NSFW comments towards—fans at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena.
He's now being asked to pay for his words as, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the guard has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for the exchange.
The NBA has since specified in a statement that the fine is for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture towards a fan."
Edwards scored 22 points on 8 for 22 shooting in Minnesota's win while also corraling eight rebounds, dishing out nine assists, and creating a viral moment by taunting Lakers guard Luka Doncic with his team going up 1–0.
The first-round Western Conference playoff series continues on Tuesday night in L.A. with Game 2's tip-off scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.