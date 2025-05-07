Anthony Edwards Was Horrified to Hear Stat About Wolves' Poor Three-Point Shooting
Despite an injury to star Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday night to carve out a 1-0 lead in the teams' conference semifinals series. To blame for Minnesota was the team's very poor offensive performance, which saw them shoot just 39.5% from the field and finish 5-for-29 from behind the arc.
But the three-point struggles, at least, were not limited to this contest alone. And Wolves' star Anthony Edwards was quite horrified to hear just how bad it has been.
After the game, a reporter told Edwards and Julius Randle that Minnesota is now 12-for-76 from the three-point range across their last two contests, which happens to be the worst three-point shooting in the history of the NBA playoffs.
Upon hearing this, Edwards's eyes widened and his jaw dropped in disbelief, while Randle also started laughing. Clearly neither player was prepared to have it spelled out like that.
Watch that hilarious moment below:
The good news is the Wolves will get another chance to right this ship (and score some more threes) come Game 2, Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. And even better for Minnesota, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr is predicting Curry might have to sit that one out.