Anthony Edwards Infiltrated Lakers Layup Line to Chirp at Luka Doncic Ahead of Game 2
Anthony Edwards has brought a whole new level of trash talking to the Minnesota Timberwolves—Los Angeles Lakers round one series.
Edwards taunted Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the series, which made for a pretty iconic photo. He was even fined by the NBA for an inappropriate comment he made to the Lakers bench after the Timberwolves' Game 1 win.
Edwards didn't end the messing around after the first game. Ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night, Edwards made his way over to the Lakers while they were practicing pregame layups. He started talking to Doncic while the Lakers star was in the layup line. While microphones didn't catch what they said to each other, Edwards walked away with a smile on his face. Doncic seemed to be laughing, too.
TNT Sports' Taylor Rooks provided more context about the interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rooks said Edwards came over and said the Lakers had "all the good balls," so Doncic gave him the one he was using. No bad blood in this interaction.
The Timberwolves are looking to go up 2–0 on the Lakers on Tuesday night.